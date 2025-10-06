Rottneros Extends Deal with ESL Shipping's Unit to Use Hybrid Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new long-term contract includes a hybrid vessel that will cut CO2 emissions by up to 50% per ton-mile. Image Credit: AtoB@C Shipping

Pulp producer Rottneros has extended its long-standing partnership with AtoB@C Shipping, a unit of ESL Shipping, through a new long-term contract that includes the use of a vessel with hybrid battery technology.

The vessel is expected to reduce emissions by up to 50% per ton-mile compared to the ship currently operating on the same routes, AtoB@C Shipping said in a statement on its website last week.

"We have been working side by side with AtoB@C Shipping for more than a decade and are happy to continue our partnership, Magnus Malmborg, supply chain manager at Rottneros, said.

"AtoB@C Shipping is developing one of their vessels to fit our specific needs and, for this reason, we want to commit to a long-term contract."

As part of the deal, AtoB@C Shipping will fit the vessel with a crane, enabling self-loading and discharging - a key advantage for Rottneros' ports in Vallvik and Norway, where crane capacity is limited.