TFG Marine Completes First Mass Flow Meter Installation at Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

TFG Marine says the installation is one of the first in the ARA region. Image Credit: TFG Marine

Bunker supplier TFG Marine has completed the first of a planned series of mass flow meters on its barges, adding one of the measurement systems to a delivery vessel in Rotterdam.

The company has installed and calibrated one of the meters on its barge the MTS Sydney, chartered from UniBarge, at Rotterdam, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

"TFG Marine is one of the first marine fuel suppliers to introduce this fuel measuring technology in the ARA region, providing our customers with unrivalled accuracy and full transparency on their marine fuel deliveries," the company said.

"Thank you to UniBarge B.V. and MFM manufacturer Endress+Hauser Group for their help in bringing this innovative approach to bunker supplies to fruition."

The use of mass flow meters, designed to be a more accurate delivery system that eliminates the long-observed quantity disputes over so-called 'cappuccino bunkers', has been mandatory for several years in Singapore. Few other ports have yet made their use compulsory, but some suppliers have started to use them voluntarily.