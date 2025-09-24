UK to Launch Maritime Innovation Hub in 2026

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The UK will launch a Maritime Innovation Hub in April 2026 to fast-track green shipping technologies. File Image / Pixabay

The UK will launch a Maritime Innovation Hub in April 2026 to speed up decarbonisation and support the safe adoption of new shipping technologies.

Hosted by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), the hub will help shipbuilders, operators, start-ups, and technology firms bring innovations safely to market, the UK government said in a statement on Monday.

The project was first announced in the Department for Transport's Maritime Decarbonisation Strategy earlier this year, and work is underway to ensure the service meets industry needs.

Support will cover areas including autonomy, alternative fuels, and smart shipping, with guidance on frameworks such as MGN 664, MGN 550, and the Workboat Code Edition 3.

Dedicated account managers will help streamline approvals and reduce administrative burdens, while early engagement is designed to cut regulatory risks and accelerate deployment.