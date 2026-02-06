Consortium Advances Sustainable Marine Fuels in Barcelona

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A Barcelona-based consortium has produced synthetic marine fuel from wastewater and captured CO2, aiming to support shipping decarbonisation. Image Credit: IREC

A consortium led by IREC has developed and validated a process to produce sustainable marine fuels from wastewater and CO2 generated during treatment, working with the Port of Barcelona, Aigües de Barcelona, Cetaqua and CIMNE.

The project, known as SUPORT, aims to turn waste streams from water treatment into synthetic fuels that can be used in shipping, IREC said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The group said the approach has been technically validated and could support decarbonisation in sectors that are difficult to electrify, including maritime transport.

The work is aligned with the Port of Barcelona’s Energy Transition Plan, which targets lower emissions from port and shipping activities.

The process combines co-electrolysis and Fischer-Tropsch synthesis to produce synthetic fuel using hydrogen derived from wastewater treatment.

Project partners said the fuel can be blended with conventional marine fuels, allowing partial or full substitution without major engine changes.