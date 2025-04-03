Titan Supplies LNG to MSC Boxship for First Time in ARA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This operation marked Titan’s first LNG bunkering of an MSC container vessel in the ARA hub. Image Credit: Titan

LNG bunker supplier Titan has supplied a container ship operated by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) with LNG in Rotterdam.

The LNG bunkering of MSC Fatma marked Titan's first LNG bunkering of an MSC boxship in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) area, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The bunker stem was delivered using the LNG delivery vessel Alice Cosulich.

"The operation, completed using our Alice Cosulich bunkering vessel, reinforces our ability to efficiently deliver to large-box ships and shows our ever-increasing presence in ARA ports," the firm said.

Titan also recently signed a term contract to supply LNG and bio-LNG to Japanese shipping firm MOL. The firm completed the first delivery at the International Car Operators terminal at Zeebrugge.

As more ships enter the global fleet, demand for LNG is expected to increase further.

The global LNG fleet is made up of 690 vessels, with another 181 expected to begin operations next year, according to classification society DNV.

This would also drive greater demand for bio-LNG, a cleaner alternative to fossil LNG, as shipowners seek solutions to reduce emissions from their vessels.