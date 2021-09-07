Dan-Bunkering Hires Two Bunker Traders in Middelfart

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dan-Bunkering is based in Denmark. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Dan-Bunkering has added two more bunker traders to its team in Middelfart.

Hannah Kock and Magnus Øgendal Clement have joined the firm's head office as bunker traders as of August 1, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"Hannah has a bachelor's degree in German Business Communication and has, despite her being Danish, attended a German primary school for 10 years," the company said in the statement.

"She is therefore fluent in German and Danish and has special focus on this particular market.

"Magnus was also born and raised in Denmark and joins the company with degree from International Business College as well as a few years' occupational experience."

Contact details for the new hires are as follows:

Hannah Kock

Phone +45 6421 5436

Mobile +45 2810 9640

Email and Teams hako@dan-bunkering.com

Magnus Øgendal Clement

Phone +45 6421 5404

Mobile +45 2810 9487

Email and Teams maoc@dan-bunkering.com