BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Head of Machinery in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Maersk's Copenhagen office. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a head of machinery for its fleet technology team in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with a relevant technical education in mechanical engineering and leadership experience in the maritime industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

"You will be heading a function consisting of approximately 35 very competent, experienced, innovative and engaged employees working in different teams, based in Copenhagen and Mumbai," the company said in the advertisement.

"The Machinery function is an integral part of the global Fleet Technology team, responsible for the current container vessel designs and the future innovative designs.

"Your team is crucial to our success and is key for identifying and enabling innovative solutions within energy conversion, energy optimization, automation, and digitalization to ensure we are harvesting the benefits of emerging technologies when creating solutions for our future vessel designs while optimizing the current fleet.

"Your teams are also gaining strong insights by supporting our vessels operations teams with trouble shooting, root cause analysis and optimizing maintenance of the current fleet."

