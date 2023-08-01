Gibraltar Port Operations Suspended After Bunker Spill

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gibraltar is the largest bunkering port in the Mediterranean, with about 4 million mt/year of marine fuel sales. File Image / Pixabay

Port operations have been suspended at Gibraltar after a spill of bunker fuel.

At about 8:22 AM local time on Tuesday, an unspecified quantity of oil was spilled after a vessel being bunkered experienced an overflow of its tanks, Gibraltar's government said in a statement on its website. Operations at the port were subsequently suspended by the Captain of the Port.

"The Department of Environment are closely monitoring developments and lifeguards are on alert for oil on the Western shoreline," the government said.

"Red flags are flying at Camp Bay and Little Bay as it is expected that some oil will reach the shore in these areas."

