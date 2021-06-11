Sing Fuels Hires Senior Bunker Traders in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two new hires are both based in London. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore-based trading firm Sing Fuels has hired two senior bunker traders in London.

Giulio Fiertler and Param Ghandi have joined the company in London as senior bunker traders, Sing Fuels said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Both had previously worked for OceanConnect Marine.

"The bunker industry is a highly competitive market with exceptional individuals, and it gives me great joy to be part of this outstanding company," Ghandi said in the statement.

"I look forward to working with the experienced Sing Fuels team and growing our presence even further across North-West Europe, ARA region and the Mediterranean."

Sing Fuels is also in the middle of an expansion drive in the Middle East.