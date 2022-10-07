BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Administrative Risk Manager in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Bunker Holding's Middelfart headquarters. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire an administrative risk manager in its Middelfart headquarters.

The firm is looking for candidates with strong written and spoken Danish and English, and possibly with a degree in finance or experience in a similar position, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

"As our new Administrative Risk Manager, you will be responsible of our day-to-day operation and development of the Group's trade receivable program(s)," the company said in the advertisement.

"Furthermore, you will be working as an integrated member of the team and assisting on our trade finance desk, covering our guarantee and letter of credit business."

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Daily operation of our factoring programs

Maintaining, developing and growing factoring programs

Following up on overdue(s), claims

Weekly/Monthly reporting task to management

Support on Trade Finance and guarantees

Various administrative ad hoc tasks

