Med Petroleum Appoints Bunker Trading Manager in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chantale Nasr has been appointed to the role of bunker trading manager for Med Petroleum in Dubai as of this month. Image Credit: Chantale Nasr / LinkedIn

Marine fuel and lubricant trading firm Med Petroleum DMCC has appointed a new bunker trading manager in Dubai.

Chantale Nasr has been appointed to the role of bunker trading manager for Med Petroleum in Dubai as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Nasr has worked for the firm since March 2017, starting out initially as a junior bunker and lubricant trader in Lebanon.

She had earlier worked for Wastelecom SARL from 2016 to 2018 and for InfoPro from 2014 to 2015.

Med Petroleum is based in Dubai, and focuses on marine fuel, marine lubricant and spare parts sales across the Middle East.