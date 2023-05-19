BUNKER JOBS: UK Government Seeks Maritime Decarbonisation Adviser

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role could be based in Birmingham, Leeds or London. Image Credit: Department for Transport

The British government is seeking to hire an adviser to work on its maritime decarbonisation strategy.

The Department for Transport is looking for candidates with a degree in economics and experience in reviewing data, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week. The role could be based in Birmingham, Leeds or London.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Support MASCA and Maritime Directorate in developing and assessing policies to reduce UK shipping emissions

Helping provide a strong analytical basis to update the Clean Maritime Plan by the end of 2023 and to continue to support the implementation of the plan after that

Support the ongoing development of the maritime emission model to test and improve the key assumptions, underlying evidence base and its application to different policy uses, domestically and internationally

Engagement with stakeholders, OGD and internationally to seek buy-in to the model and its uses and to take others evidence and views on board in future developments

Close working with DfT policy teams to make best use of the model and other evidence in supporting policy development and implementation

Provide off-model economist and analytical support to policy develop including consultations and IAs to bring forward specific policy measures both domestically and international

The deadline for applications is May 30. For more information, click here.