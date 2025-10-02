PowerCell to Supply Fuel Cell Systems for Hydrogen-Powered Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The first hydrogen-powered vessel is expected to be launched in 2027. Image Credit: PowerCell

Swedish fuel cells firm PowerCell has won a contract to supply fuel cell systems for two hydrogen-powered bulk carriers to be built by GMI Reder.

The contract is worth SEK 40 million ($4.3 million) and will include systems to provide more than 3 MW of power, PowerCell said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

GMI Reder will construct the 85 m vessels, while German firm eCap Marine will oversee the engineering and integration of the hydrogen systems.

"The project has received support from the Norwegian government's Enova fund and the NOx Fund, and is part of the Green Shipping Programme, a public–private collaboration aimed at accelerating green maritime innovation," it said.

Deliveries of the fuel cell systems are scheduled for 2026-2027, with the first vessel set to launch in 2027.