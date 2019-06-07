Galp Eyes Increased Sales in Coming IMO2020 Fuel Market

Portuguese bunker supplier Galp is gearing up for the coming changes in the marine fuels market by seeking to secure "best advantage", its bunker manager told participants at its annual ganthering in Lisbon.

Head of bunkering at the company, Jose Carlos Roque, said the company was in good shape to benefit from the changes.

Its two refineries (at Oporto and Sines) are close to their respective ports, and with product transported via pipeline and an efficient barge fleet, Galp has "space to grow".

Roque said the company would stick to selling its product in Portuguese ports.

"We own the storage [in the ports] and have complete control along the logistical chain.

"There is no reason why we shouldn't increase bunker sales," he said.

"We are looking to become one of the most competitive suppliers in the Atlantic/Mediterranean market," he added.

Galp is working with the country's port authorities to encourage 'bunkers only' sales.

The company's 0.5% sulfur fuel oil will be available from November this year.