Bunker Spill in Istanbul Waters: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Istanbul: minor spill. File Image / Pixabay.

A minor oil spill following a bunkering operation has happened in waters off Istanbul.

The incident took place earlier this week and involved a crude oil tanker and a bunkering vessel.

Few details on the incident are available but according to one report, local oil spill response vessels have been deployed to deal with resulting pollution.

The majority of oil spills in shipping tend to be minor and are often linked to activities such ships refuelling.

Following the Exxon Valdez spill in 1989 and subsequent oil pollution act (OPA90), much has been done in the oil and shipping industries to mitigate the effects of oil spills when they occur.