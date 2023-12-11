Baseblue Hires Bunker Trader in Netherlands

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Toubasi graduated from Maastrict University earlier this year with a degree in econometrics and operations research. Image Credit: Baseblue

Marine fuels firm Baseblue has hired a new junior bunker trader in the Netherlands.

Zafer Toubasi has joined the company's Netherlands office as a junior trader as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Saturday.

Toubasi graduated from Maastrict University earlier this year with a degree in econometrics and operations research.

"Zafer will play a key role in contributing to our continued success and growth in the bunkering sector," the company said in the post.

"Zafer is a driven professional with a keen interest in the intricacies of bunker trading.

"His commitment to building strong relationships and analytical skills make him a valuable asset to our team."

Baseblue was formed earlier this year with a merger between BMS United, Bunkernet and SBI Bunkering BV. The company is owned by Bunker Holding.