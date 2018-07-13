Wartsila Lands Major Scrubber Deal

Scrubbers ordered by box shipping company (file image/pixabay)

Finnish marine engineering firm Wartsila has agreed a EUR 170 million ($200 million) emissions abatement contract with "a major European container shipping company".

The company's hybrid exhaust gas cleaning equipment which has open and closed loop operation will be installed on the container ships using Wartsila's retrofit services, the company said in a statement.

50 megawatt (MW), 60 MW and 70 MW Wärtsilä hybrid scrubber systems which will be retrofitted and the units have "the flexibility to operate in both open and closed loop", the company said.

"When operating in open loop mode, [the system] uses seawater and in closed loop mode seawater with an additional reagent to remove SOx from the exhaust."

The company said that its "new scrubber unit design, water cleaning system mode, and the engineering and advisory services will allow more operational efficiency and compliance with the new International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Marpol regulation's emission level".

The IMO2020 sulfur cap "sets a new scene for players in the maritime industry to provide low-emission and environmentally friendly solutions", Wartsila added.

It said: "Wartsila is striving for sustainable performance and works towards a zero-emission society.

"Wartsila also welcomes the new IMO regulation for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% from 2008 levels by 2050."