France's First LNG Bunker Barge to Enter Service by End of 2021

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship will be operated by V-Ships France, registered to the French flag and will serve customers in the area around the Port of Marseille-Fos. Image Credit: TotalEnergies

The first LNG bunker barge in France, chartered by TotalEnergies, is due to enter service by the end of this year.

The 18,600 m3 ship completed sea trials off Shanghai and is scheduled to enter operational service in the fourth quarter of 2021, TotalEnergies said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The ship will be operated by V-Ships France, registered to the French flag and will serve customers in the area around the Port of Marseille-Fos.

"We are excited to be at the forefront of making LNG bunkering capabilities readily available in France and the Mediterranean region," Jérôme Leprince-Ringuet, vice-president for marine fuels at TotalEnergies, said in the statement.

"With shipping's accelerating transition to this cleaner marine fuel, we look forward to providing our customers with another major European hub for their LNG bunkering needs."