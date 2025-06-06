OMTI Delivers First B30 Marine Biofuel Blend in Fujairah

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This is the first time B30 marine biofuel has been supplied in the port. Image Credit: OMTI

Bunker supplier Oil Marketing and Trading International (OMTI) has supplied a B30 marine biofuel blend to a vessel at the UAE port of Fujairah.

This marks the first such delivery at the key Middle East bunkering hub, OMTI said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The milestone follows the IMO's decision at the MEPC 83 meeting in April to raise the allowable biofuel content in blends carried on conventional bunker tankers from 25% to 30% by volume.

Previously, most suppliers were limited to delivering up to B24, a slightly more conservative blend kept just below the former 25% threshold to allow for a buffer. With the current limit raised, firms like OMTI can supply B30 using conventional bunker vessels.

Blends above 30% biocomponent still require transport on IMO Type 2 chemical tankers.

The buyer's identity was not clear, but it appears OMTI's bunker vessel MT Coya was involved in the operation.

"This milestone marks a significant step forward in the Middle East's commitment to maritime decarbonization and the advancement of sustainable shipping solutions," OMTI said.