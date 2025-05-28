China's Shenzhen Approves Hengli Group for Bonded Bunker Supply

Hengli Group becomes the first private entity approved to supply bunkers to international vessels in Shenzhen. File Image / Pixabay

Chinese petroleum firm Hengli Group has received approval to conduct bonded bunker operations for international ships in Shenzhen, located in southern China.

The firm has become the first private entity to receive such approval, Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Commerce said in a statement on its website.

Shenzhen began licensing bonded bunkering in October 2020, which was followed by issuing clearer rules and faster approvals in July 2024.

Soon after, Hengli established an entity in Shenzhen, citing supportive policies. It is now the first private firm approved for bonded bunker supply in the city.

So far, six companies in Shenzhen have been approved for bonded bunkering, with total volumes exceeding 1.4 million mt.

Authorities expect Shenzhen to attract strong bunker demand, as it ranks as the world's fourth-largest container port with many container shipping routes.