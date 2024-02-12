Duqm Bunker Market Awaits Higher Demand With New Refinery Opening

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oman is taking a growing share of Middle Eastern bunker demand. File Image / Pixabay

The opening of a new refinery at the Omani port of Duqm is expected to bring greater bunker demand.

The inauguration of Kuwait Petroleum International and OQ Group's 230,000 b/d Duqm refinery was held last week.

The new plant will bring increased demand from tankers to the Omani port, Sulaiman Alhadhrami, bunker manager at local supplier Hormuz Marine, told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

"The refinery definitely will increase on the vessel traffic at port of Duqm; this will increase the demand of the bunker enquiries," Alhadhrami said.

"However, the refinery is not producing VLSFO and we will keep sourcing the fuel oil from outside."

In 2022 an Oman Oil Marketing Company representative told Ship & Bunker Duqm's bunker sales were set to increase to 12,000-15,000 mt/month over the short term, and could triple from that level in the longer term with the opening of the refinery and other factors.