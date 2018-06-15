Port Celebrates 1,000 LNG Bunker Operations

Tallinn is the home port of the LNG-powered ferry Megastar. File Image / Pixabay

The Old City Harbor of Tallinn, Estonia, home port of the LNG-powered ferry Megastar, has celebrated its 1,000 liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operation.

The milestone stem took place on June 12, 2018, IAA Portnews reports.

"LNG supply has been reliable, and no problems occurred in the thousand times the vessel was bunkered. Megastar's lower fuel consumption and lower environmental pollution level than we had expected have strengthened our conviction that LNG is a very good alternative to diesel fuel among currently available marine fuels," said captain Tarvi-Carlos Tuulik.

The vessel is reported to have lifted 18,500 tonnes of LNG since February.

Ferry operator AS Tallink Grupp (Tallink) took delivery of Megastar last year.