Norwegian Energy Trading Hires Bunker Broker in Norway

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kaalstad was previously a partner at Progress Energy in Norway. Image Credit: Anette Kaalstad / LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm Norwegian Energy Trading has hired a new bunker broker in Norway.

Anette Kaalstad has joined the company as a bunker broker as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Kaalstad was previously a partner at Progress Energy in Norway from June 2022 to this month.

She had earlier worked for Sea Oil Petroleum from 2021 to 2022, for Pro Fuels from 2018 to 2021 and for Glander International Bunkering from 2007 to 2017.

"This new role represents an incredible opportunity to deepen my expertise in the marine fuel market and contribute to innovative solutions in energy trading," Kaalstad said.

"I'm looking forward to working alongside a talented team and building strong relationships with clients and partners around the world.

"Excited to take on new challenges and continue growing in this dynamic industry."