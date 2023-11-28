DP World, IRENA to Work on Port Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Aim to link low-cost supply to high-demand regions. File Image / Pixabay.

Global ports' operator DP World and the International Renewable Energy Agency have agreed to work together on decarbonising the shipping and ports sectors, the organisations have said.

"We aim to transform these sectors, making them more conducive to the global energy transition, where renewables-based fuels will play an increasingly prominent role," IRENA director-general Francesco La Camera said.

"IRENA's work towards the tripling of renewable energy capacity by 2030 means it will be an important partner for us," DP World group chairman and chief executive Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem added.

As the shipping sector transitions to a multi-fuel future, the question of how these fuels will be delivered to ships becomes more pressing.

According to an IRENA report, ammonia, methanol, and hydrogen will make up nearly 61% of the fuel mix by 2050. Infrastructure upgrades will need to accommodate the global trade of renewable fuels between low-cost supply and high demand regions, proactively linking countries to promote the diversification and resilience of energy systems.

Under the agreement, IRENA and DP World aim to collaborate on scaling up efforts to address supply, infrastructure and technological challenges in order to increase the uptake of renewables-based fuels, according to a press statement.