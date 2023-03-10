BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Dubai office. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich Group

Marine fuel trader and physical supplier Fratelli Cosulich Group is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with at least six years of experience in bunker trading, a solid understanding of the industry and good English skills, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Trade marine fuel on a global basis

Liaise with Operations department on both buyer as well as supplier side

Coordinate with other Group offices for joint commercial activity

Monitor market development and interpret price dynamics to offer clients out of the box solution

Keep a strong commercial focus to increase client portfolio

For more information, click here.