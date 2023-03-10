BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday March 10, 2023

Marine fuel trader and physical supplier Fratelli Cosulich Group is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with at least six years of experience in bunker trading, a solid understanding of the industry and good English skills, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Trade marine fuel on a global basis
  • Liaise with Operations department on both buyer as well as supplier side
  • Coordinate with other Group offices for joint commercial activity
  • Monitor market development and interpret price dynamics to offer clients out of the box solution
  • Keep a strong commercial focus to increase client portfolio

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com