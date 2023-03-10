EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Trader in Dubai
Friday March 10, 2023
The role is based in the company's Dubai office. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich Group
Marine fuel trader and physical supplier Fratelli Cosulich Group is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.
The company is looking for candidates with at least six years of experience in bunker trading, a solid understanding of the industry and good English skills, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Trade marine fuel on a global basis
- Liaise with Operations department on both buyer as well as supplier side
- Coordinate with other Group offices for joint commercial activity
- Monitor market development and interpret price dynamics to offer clients out of the box solution
- Keep a strong commercial focus to increase client portfolio
