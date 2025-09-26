Core Power Sees Greek Owners Playing Pivotal Role in Nuclear for Maritime

by Ship & Bunker News Team

At a nuclear summit in Athens, Core Power underlined Greek owners’ influence in shaping the industry’s clean energy future. Image Credit: Core Power

Greek shipowners will be central to the development of nuclear technologies for the maritime sector, according to Core Power executives at the ARGO: New Nuclear for Greek Maritime summit in Athens this week.

The event brought together more than 120 senior industry leaders to explore how nuclear could support shipping decarbonisation through both vessel propulsion and floating nuclear power plants, Core Power said in an email statement on Thursday.

"Nuclear energy is stepping forward as a credible long-term solution," Christopher Wiernicki, Chairman and CEO of ABS, said.

"For generations, Greek shipowners have led the industry at pivotal moments in the history of shipping, leveraging their collective expertise, innovation and resilience, Charlotte Vere, Group Head Market Development at Core Power, said.

"Now we are at another inflection point, as the industry strives to deliver improved efficiencies in the face of carbon and other emission levies."

Core Power is working on a project alongside ABS Hellas and ATHLOS Energy to explore the potential of deploying floating nuclear power plants in the Mediterranean Sea.

The initiative will assess applications ranging from zero-emission port operations to grid-scale electricity for islands and desalination plants.