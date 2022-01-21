Europe's Largest Refinery Announces Five Months of Maintenance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Netherlands-based refinery is Europe's largest. File Image / Pixabay

Energy company Shell's Pernis refinery in the Netherlands is due to carry out significant maintenance in the first half of this year.

The 404,000 b/d facility -- Europe's largest refinery -- is due to carry out maintenance on several units over the next five months, news agency Reuters reported on Thursday, citing comments from Shell. The company has not named the specific units involved.

The Pernis refinery is a significant supplier of VLSFO and other bunker fuels to the Northwest European market.

The work will start at the end of January and last until the end of June, according to the Reuters report.