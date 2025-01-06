Spanish LNG Bunker Sales More Than Doubled in 2024

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG bunker loadings from Spanish regasification terminals more than doubled in 2024. File Image / Pixabay

Spain saw a sharp increase in LNG bunker sales last year, according to gas firm Enagas.

LNG bunker loadings from regasification terminals more than doubled in 2024, Enagas said in a statement on its website last week.

The firm saw a total of 3.8 TWh of LNG bunker loadings in 2024, up from 1.5 TWh the previous year.

"The loading operations complied with the European Union's 14th package of sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, with Spain being the first EU country to define the detailed rules and procedures for the monitoring, control and authorisation of ship loadings carried out in the Spanish Gas System in order to ensure that the loaded LNG does not originate from Russia," the company said in the statement.

The LNG bunker industry saw increased strength last year, with new ships capable of running on gas now being delivered regularly, as well as a steady stream of LNG-fuelled tonnage being added to orderbooks.