BUNKER JOBS: Brokerage Seeks Bunker Manager in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Recruitment firm Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn. Image Credit: Faststream Recruitment Group

A marine fuels brokerage is seeking to hire a bunker broking manager in Dubai.

Recruitment firm Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in bunker broking, with a proven track record in management.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Leadership: Lead, mentor, and motivate a team of bunker brokers to achieve set targets and maintain exceptional client relationships.

Market Analysis: Conduct thorough market analysis, monitor industry trends, and identify opportunities to optimize bunker trading activities.

Client Management: Cultivate and maintain strong relationships with clients, ensuring their needs are met and exceeding their expectations in service delivery.

Negotiation and Trading: Execute bunker trades, negotiate prices, and manage contracts, leveraging your network and market insights for optimal outcomes.

Risk Management: Monitor and manage risks associated with bunker trading activities, ensuring compliance with industry regulations.

Reporting: Prepare comprehensive reports on market trends, trading activities, and performance metrics for internal and external stakeholders.

For more information, click here.