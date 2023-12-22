EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Brokerage Seeks Bunker Manager in Dubai
Friday December 22, 2023
Recruitment firm Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn. Image Credit: Faststream Recruitment Group
A marine fuels brokerage is seeking to hire a bunker broking manager in Dubai.
Recruitment firm Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday, without naming the hiring company.
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in bunker broking, with a proven track record in management.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Leadership: Lead, mentor, and motivate a team of bunker brokers to achieve set targets and maintain exceptional client relationships.
- Market Analysis: Conduct thorough market analysis, monitor industry trends, and identify opportunities to optimize bunker trading activities.
- Client Management: Cultivate and maintain strong relationships with clients, ensuring their needs are met and exceeding their expectations in service delivery.
- Negotiation and Trading: Execute bunker trades, negotiate prices, and manage contracts, leveraging your network and market insights for optimal outcomes.
- Risk Management: Monitor and manage risks associated with bunker trading activities, ensuring compliance with industry regulations.
- Reporting: Prepare comprehensive reports on market trends, trading activities, and performance metrics for internal and external stakeholders.
