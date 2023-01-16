BUNKER JOBS: Bunker One Seeks Technical Support Executive in Aalborg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Bunker One's Aalborg office. Image Credit: Bunker One

Global marine fuel supplier Bunker One is seeking to hire a technical support executive in Aalborg.

The firm is looking for candidates with fluent Danish and English, project management skills and preferably experience at sea as an engineer or navigator, it said in a job advertisement last week.

"Besides participating in drawing up safety procedures in connection with handling of bunkers – also within new fuels such as methanol, ammonia, hydrogen etc., you will also participate in and carry out various projects related to ESG reporting – such as overseeing and following up on fuel saving within the supply chain of Bunker One," the company said in the advertisement.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Participate in various technical boards- and correspondence groups regarding bunkers and fuel related topics (DanishShipping, ISO, IBIA etc.)

Writing and updating policies and contingency plans

Follow-up on ESG reporting amongst others co2 reduction and documentation of effect

Keeping up to speed with newest international law and regulations within the field

