GAC Bunker Fuels Signs Deal to Market Neutral Fuels Biofuel Blend

Monday November 15, 2021

GAC Bunker Fuels has signed a deal to market a biofuel blend for ships produced by Dubai-based Neutral Fuels.

Under the memorandum of understanding GAC will market the fuel to shipping customers in the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and India, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Sunday. The two firms will also seek to increase supply points for the fuel across the Middle East and Africa.

The fuel is a blend of biodiesel and marine gasoil.

"Deploying our net zero biofuel in the maritime sector will play a key role in helping to achieve the new carbon emission reduction targets set by the International Maritime Organization," Gary Hubbard, chief commercial officer of Neutral Fuels, said in the statement.

