BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Credit Analyst in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Middelfart office. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a part-time student credit analyst in Middelfart.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and a degree in economics, business or a similar subject, it said in a job advertisement on Linkedin this week. The role is for about 8-15 hours of work per week.

"As a Student Analyst in our department, you will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in financial analysis, data processing, and credit operations," the company said in the advertisement.

"You will be working in close cooperation with the Group Credit team that consists of 16 dedicated employees globally based, who will support you in providing high quality.

"You will be working as an integrated member of the team and contribute to tasks related, among other things, to financial analysis."

