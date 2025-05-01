EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: PMG Energies Seeks Trader in Athens
Thursday May 1, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with prior experience in bunker trading, a deep understanding of the commercial trading landscape and fluent English. Image Credit: PMG
Marine fuel trading firm PMG Energies is seeking to hire a new senior bunker trader in Athens.
The company is looking for candidates with prior experience in bunker trading, a deep understanding of the commercial trading landscape and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Manage and grow a network of bunker clients and suppliers
- Execute bunker transactions with a focus on risk and margin control
- Support business development across existing and emerging markets
- Collaborate closely with chartering, cargo, and operations teams
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.