BUNKER JOBS: PMG Energies Seeks Trader in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday May 1, 2025

Marine fuel trading firm PMG Energies is seeking to hire a new senior bunker trader in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with prior experience in bunker trading, a deep understanding of the commercial trading landscape and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Manage and grow a network of bunker clients and suppliers
  • Execute bunker transactions with a focus on risk and margin control
  • Support business development across existing and emerging markets
  • Collaborate closely with chartering, cargo, and operations teams

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.

