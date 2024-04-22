Peninsula Completes First Biofuel Bunker Supply at Zeebrugge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm delivered 1,200 mt of a B30 blend to NYK's vehicle carrier the Garnet Leader at the Belgian port on March 24. Image Credit: G. Gyssels / Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has helped arrange the first supply of a B30 biofuel blend at Zeebrugge.

The firm delivered 1,200 mt of a B30 blend to NYK's vehicle carrier the Garnet Leader at the Belgian port on March 24, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The company used its barge the New York for the operation.

"As the maritime industry, along with prominent players like NYK, intensifies their adoption of Sustainable Marine Fuels (SMF), the accessibility of such solutions grows in significance," Nikolas Nikolaidis, head of biofuels desk at Peninsula, said in the statement.

"Peninsula is committed to collaborating closely with our established clients and partners to deliver SMF solutions where demand is highest.

"Peninsula is broadening its biofuel supply network, positioning itself as the leading physical marine fuel supplier to offer comprehensive biofuel solutions across multiple regions and ports for our customers."