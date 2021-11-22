Svitzer to Run Whole Tug Fleet on Biofuel Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company runs ten tugs in total in London and the Medway. File Image / Pixabay

AP Moller-Maersk subsidiary Svitzer is planning to run its whole fleet of tugs on biofuel bunkers.

The company runs ten tugs in total in London and the Medway. Its five tugs serving the Isle of Grain LNG terminal in the Medway have been running solely on biofuels since November 15, the company said in a statement on its website on Monday.

By January the company's remaining tugs in London will also be using biofuels.

The firm has launched a new towing service, Ecotow, highlighting the improved environmental performance of its vessels.

"This is an exciting and big step towards the decarbonisation of towage," Lise Demant, managing director at Svitzer Europe, said in the statement.

"Ecotow enables us to offer our customers an opportunity to reduce their Scope 3 emissions and their environmental footprint, either by procuring towage services delivered by tugs fuelled with biofuel, or by 'insetting' carbon emissions from tug jobs elsewhere against savings generated in London and Medway."