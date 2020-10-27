Pyrolysis Tech Produces Fuel oil From Waste Plastic

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Waste to fuel oil. File Image / Pixabay.

A UK firm has is promoting a way to turning waste plastic into fuel oil.

The firm behind the innovation, QMRE, is the UK distributor for WASTX Plastic P Series plants.

These plants, which are produced by German firm Biofabrik, use pyrolysis technology which is held in modular format in shipping containers.

A prototype of the plant was completed last year. By-products from the process of de-polymerisation are carbon ash and heavy fuel oil.

The UK firm's managing director, Tim St Clair-Pearce, told local news provider Kent Online that the process can produce a litre of oil and a kilowatt of electricity from a kilogram of waste plastic.

QMRE is based in Tonbridge, Kent.

