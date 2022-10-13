Titan to Build 200,000 MT/Year Biomethane Liquefaction Plant at Amsterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm will build and operate the 200,000 mt/year plant at Amsterdam. File Image / Pixabay

LNG bunker supplier Titan is set to build the world's largest bio-LNG liquefaction plant at Amsterdam.

The firm will build and operate the 200,000 mt/year plant, with BioValue supplying a significant part of the biogas and Linde Engineering performing the basic engineering, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

BioValue will build a nearby biogas plant to supply the Titan facility. The remaining part of the biogas will be sourced from facilities elsewhere in Europe connected to the gas grid.

The majority of the bio-LNG produced at the new facility will be sold to a single, unnamed customer, TItan said. The first production is expected in 2025.

"Titan is committed to decarbonise shipping by supplying LBM and any other renewable fuels such as hydrogen-derived methane, also known as E-LNG," Ronald van Selm, CTO at Titan, said in the statement.

"Strategic value chain collaborations are paramount to ramping up alternative fuel production to the scale required for shipping.

"We are proud of the joint efforts with BioValue and look forward to a long-lasting partnership."

LNG is currently the dominant alternative fuel for shipping, but its long-term prospects in the era of decarbonisation will depend on bio- and synthetic LNG production being scaled up over the next few years.