Shortsea Shipping Firm Plans Hydrogen-fuelled duo for Baltic

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Baltic Sea: emissions-free future. File Image / Pixabay.

Norwegian shortsea shipping company Viasea is to build two, hydrogen-fuelled ships, the company has said

The newbuilds will run on hydrogen and diesel and have other low-emission sources of power including two rotor sails and a battery pack.

Hydrogen refuelling is planned to take place in Norway at first but, as the alternative bunker fuel becomes more widely available, the ships would progressively favour hydrogen over diesel.

"The combination of hydrogen and diesel operation will result in over a 75% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions compared to an equivalent diesel-powered vessel," the company said. "With 100% hydrogen operation, the ship will be emission-free," it added.

The total energy requirements per container ship will be reduced by more than 30%, according to Viasea.

Norwegian state funding agency Enova is contributing towards the cost of building the ships.