New Green Hydrogen Project Launched in Northern Germany

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 80,000 mt/year green hydrogen production facility is planned to be built in Sande, Germany. File Image / Pixabay

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Friesen Elektra Green Energy AG have announced plans to develop an 80,000 mt/year green hydrogen production facility in Sande, Germany.

The project, named Project Anker, will feature a 400 MW electrolysis capacity, facilitating the production of green hydrogen using renewable electricity sourced from both offshore and onshore wind, as well as solar power, CIP said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

They plan to double the electrolysis capacity to 800 MW in the future. Green hydrogen from the facility will be supplied for industrial use and the transport sector – potentially for shipping as well.

Green hydrogen is produced through electrolysis, where water is split into hydrogen and oxygen using electricity from renewable sources like wind or solar. The hydrogen is captured and stored for later use.

Green hydrogen is expected to play a crucial role in shipping's net-zero goal. However, the engine technology and fuel systems required for its use onboard ships are still in the early stages of development and may take time to become fully operational.