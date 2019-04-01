HSFO Should be Available for Those Ships That Need it, Says Totals' Leprince-Ringuet

Smaller ports: concerns. File image/Pixabay.

The number of ships sticking with high sulfur fuel oil will be significant,Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions managing director Jerome Leprince-Ringuet has said and he doesn't forsee availability issues developing.

Leprince-Ringuet said he expects between 10% to 20% of the global fleet to continue to use high sulfur fuel oil once the 0.5% cap comes into force in under a year's time.

"The market will be significant," the executive told maritime news provider Lloyd's List in a podcast.

However, he does not envisage any major problems developing with the availability of high sulfur product. If there are going to be pinchpoints, it will because of barging, he said.

In the main bunkering hubs, availability should not be an issue.

However, in other [smaller] ports, Leprince-Ringuet suggests that shipowners discuss [their needs] "with their supplier because in the more remote places there may ways to manage it".