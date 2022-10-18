Wärtsilä to Supply Equipment for 10 MT/Day Bio-LNG Plant in Sweden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The plant is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2023. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Engineering company Wärtsilä is set to help build a bio-LNG plant in Sweden with 10 mt/day of production capacity.

St1 awarded the company the contract to supply a biogas upgrading and liquefaction solution for the new plant at the Borås Energi och Miljö facility near Borås, Wärtsilä said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The plant is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2023, producing 10 mt/day of bio-LNG.

The facility will take its biogas from municial waste and wastewater treatment plants.

"Wärtsilä continues to lead the field in the transition to carbon-neutral energy solutions," Rolf Håkansson, a biogas solutions sales executive at Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, said in the statement.

"Our depth of experience and expertise in biogas upgrading technologies is unmatched in the industry, and our mixed refrigerant technology is extremely reliable whilst offering the lowest operating costs for liquefying biogas.

"We are proud to have once again been selected by St1 since it represents a clear endorsement of customer satisfaction."

Fossil LNG bunker demand has grown rapidly in recent years, and shipowners with gas-powered tonnage are keen to take on bio-LNG as part of their energy mix as production is scaled up in order to cut GHG emissions.