Battery-Powered 'Flying Ferry' to Enter Service in Stockholm Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship will be operated for a nine-month trial period in 2023 at first. Image Credit: Candela

A battery-powered 'flying ferry' -- expected to be the world's fastest electric ship -- is due to enter service in Stockholm next year.

The Candela P-12 Shuttle will ferry up to 30 customers between the centre of Stockholm and the suburb of Ekerö from next year, Candela said in an emailed statement. The ship aims to provide a faster commute time than competing subway and bus lines.

The ship will be operated for a nine-month trial period in 2023 at first.

"Candela's technology reduces energy per passenger kilometer by 95% compared to current vessels, allowing for an unprecedented range of 50 nautical miles at service speed," the company said in the statement.

"Using the equivalent of 0.1 kWh of electricity per passenger kilometer, the ship is more energy efficient than a hybrid electric bus.

"Also, with up to 200 kW DC charging, it can charge its battery in under one hour."