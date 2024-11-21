BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Energy Markets Seeks Global Head of Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with a proven track record of managing a global team. Image Credit: Maersk

Maersk Energy Markets, the bunker supply arm of container line AP Moller-Maersk, is seeking to hire a global head of operations in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with a proven track record of managing a global team, it said in a job advertisement last week.

"Managing a team of 25-30 employees, the Global Head of Operations, Energy Markets will lead the team responsible for expansion of our fuel optimization model to cater for increased complexity in our fuel portfolio," the company said in the advertisement.

"The team accommodates portfolio optimization for lowest cost fuel mix, including lowest compliance cost (EU ETS, Fuels EU Maritime, IMO regs).

"Further to leading the team and taking ownership, the successful candidate will also be responsible for developing and growing the team."

