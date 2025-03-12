Sonan Bunkers Transfers its Rotterdam Physical Operations to Melroh Trading

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Melroh Trading BV will oversee Sonan Bunkers' daily bunkering operations at the port. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

Marine fuel supplier Sonan Bunkers has partnered with bunker broking firm Melroh Trading BV to enhance the efficiency of its physical bunkering operations in the Port of Rotterdam.

Effective immediately, Melroh Trading BV will manage Sonan Bunkers' daily bunkering operations in the port, while Sonan Bunkers will remain the contractual counterparty," a Sonan Bunkers representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

"While Sonan Bunkers Ltd will remain your contractual counterparty, Melroh Trading BV will manage all day-to-day operations", the company representative said said.

"Sonan Bunkers Ltd will continue to have a strong presence in the ARA market, ensuring seamless service for our global client base.

"Over the past 10 years, our clients have come to expect first-class expertise, reliability, and service excellence—a standard we remain committed to upholding."

The company was founded in 2014 and launched physical bunker supply operations in the ARA region on July 1, 2016.