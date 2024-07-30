Sekavin Hires Senior Bunker Trader in Dubai From Bunker One

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Sekavin SA has hired a new senior bunker trader in Dubai.

Konstantinos Tzermias joined Sekavin as a senior bunker trader in Dubai in April, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Tzermias previously worked as a bunker trader for Bunker One in Dubai from June 2022 to March of this year, covering physical bunker sales in Africa.

He had earlier worked for Glander International Bunkering from 2017 to 2022, for Ocean Rig from 2016 to 2017 and for MSC from 2015 to 2016.

Sekavin has a physical supply operation covering Piraeus, Agio Theodoroi and Syros, as well as trading marine fuels worldwide.