ScanOcean to Supply Neste 0.1% Sulfur MGO at Södertälje

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker buyers in Sweden will soon have a greater range of products available. Image Credit: Neste

Bunker supplier ScanOcean has signed a deal with Finnish refiner Neste to supply its 0.1% sulfur MGO at Södertälje in Sweden.

ScanOcean will make the product available ex-pipe at Södertälje from the end of this month, alongside its current offer of DMB MDO from Neste, the companies said in a statement on Neste's website on Wednesday. Both products will also be available by truck in the greater Stockholm area.

"The MGO 0.1% is the most widely used marine fuel in European waters with excellent compatibility features that can be easily blended with renewable fuel components," Jonatan Karlström, managing director of ScanOcean, said in the statement.

"We are working towards our goal of introducing renewable and sustainable marine fuels to the Swedish market."