Bulk Carrier Starts Biofuel Trial at Port of Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The M/V Trudy has been chosen as the guinea pig for MINSHIP's trial. Image Credit: MINSHIP

Ship management company MINSHIP has announced a trial of biofuels as a means of lowering its carbon footprint after one of its dry bulk carriers took on its first load of a bio-fuel oil.

Fuel producer GoodFuels bunkered the dry bulk carrier M/V Trudy with its 'Bio-fuel oil MR1-100' product at Rotterdam on Friday, MINSHIP said in an emailed statement.

The biofuel will be the only product the vessel consumes over the next eight to ten days, the company said.

The product is a second-generation biofuel produced from feedstock labelled as waste or residue.

"This trial is a significant landmark for MINSHIP as it will allow us to demonstrate that the use of available green, alternative fuels can make shipping less dependent on fossil fuels right now," Markus Hiltl, the company's managing director, said in the statement.