UK's First Biomethanol Bunkering Operation Launches in Immingham

Immingham is the UK's largest port by cargo volume. Image Credit: Associated British Ports

A trio of international firms has launched the UK's first biomethanol bunkering operation at the Port of Immingham.

Energy logistics firm Exolum, methanol producer the Methanex Corporation and green energy company Ørsted have joined forces to launch a biomethanol storage and supply service at Immingham, they said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Immingham is the UK's largest port by cargo volume.

Ørsted offshore wind farm maintenance vessels will be the operation's first customers, and Methanex will supply the biomethanol from its facilities in the US Gulf.

"This initiative marks a significant milestone for the Port of Immingham and the wider maritime sector," Steven Clapperton, head of marine (Humber) at Associated British Ports, said in the statement.

"By enabling biomethanol bunkering, we are taking practical steps toward decarbonising one of the hardest-to-abate industries.

"Associated British Ports is proud to support partners like Exolum, Ørsted, and Methanex in driving innovation that aligns with the U.K.'s clean energy ambitions and positions our ports at the forefront of sustainable shipping."

Demand for methanol as an alternative marine fuel has grown rapidly over the past few years as the shipping industry bears down on its carbon emissions, with the container segment in particular ordering large numbers of methanol-fuelled ships.

The global methanol-fuelled fleet currently numbers 112 vessels, with a further 337 expected by 2030, according to classification society DNV.