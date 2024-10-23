Belgium Port Deploys Sensor to Check Ships' Emissions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Zeebrugge seaport, Belgium. File Image / Pixabay.

A sensor to monitor emissions from ships' exhaust has been set up in the Belgium port of Zeebrugge.

The device is able to detect emissions up to a distance of 10km.

The sensor has been installed at Scheldt Radar Chain in Zeebrugge. Later, it will move to a wind turbine at sea, according to local news provider Belga News Agency.

The emissions-monitoring technology has been gaining ground in the shipping sector and has been deployed in Lithuania where it was supplied by the European Maritime Safety Agency. Hong Kong has also used it.

Danish firm explicit.dk pioneered the drone and sensor technology to check that ships in Danish waters were sticking to the emissions control area's 0.1% sulphur cap.