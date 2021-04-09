Lithuania Takes On EMSA Drone for Marine Sulfur Emissions Monitoring

by Ship & Bunker News Team

EMSA expects its use of drones to be expanded in 2021 and 2022. Image Credit: EMSA

The government of Lithuania is set to use a drone provided by the European Maritime Safety Agency to monitor sulfur emissions from shipping over the summer.

EMSA has provided a drone under a three-month contract from March 23, the European agency said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

"Sensors on board the RPAS will measure the emissions from the exhaust plumes of vessels travelling in the main shipping lanes and when at anchorage around the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda," EMSA said.

"While great interest has been shown in the emissions monitoring capability of EMSA's RPAS service, the Environmental Protection Department will also be working in collaboration with other Lithuanian authorities - including the Navy, MRCC and fisheries control services – to conduct other types of maritime surveillance missions."

EMSA expects its use of drones to be expanded in 2021 and 2022.